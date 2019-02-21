Fair Fight Action added faith co-plaintiffs to our federal lawsuit demanding election reform in Georgia. Ebenezer Baptist Church, Virginia-Highland Church, Baconton Missionary Baptist Church, and The AME 6th Episcopal District joined Care in Action in the suit.

“Today we have amended our Fair Fight lawsuit to include several faith-based co-plaintiffs from around Georgia. These faith leaders understand that a commitment to social justice requires a commitment to voting rights, and are bringing their congregations in to the fight for fair elections,” said Lauren Groh-Wargo, CEO of Fair Fight Action.

“Our amended complaint provides additional proof of how voter suppression works to violate the constitutional rights of Georgians, ” said Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, lead counsel for Fair Fight Action. “Our new co-plaintiffs, along with Care in Action, invested extensive resources to turn out voters and engage communities in the electoral process – work that was hindered by the voter suppression that occurred. Our lawsuit will continue to demonstrate the need for reform of Georgia’s elections system.”

“We join this fight for what really is sacred. And that is the voice of every citizen of Georgia and every American citizen. That is the sacred trust that we have with one another and with one person, one vote,” said Reverend Doctor Raphael Warnock of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Fair Fight Adds Religious Congregations as Plaintiffs to Federal Lawsuit was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Chicago Defender: