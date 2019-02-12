Registered voters will have one day to cast a ballot for the March 19 Special Election. Voters wanting to cast a ballot in either the Atlanta City Council District 3 race or the City of Hapeville Alderman at Large race will have to vote at their designated poll location on March 19. Visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or call 404-612-7020 for assistance in identifying poll locations.

“We know people are used to having many early voting locations in Fulton County,” stated Richard L. Barron, Director of the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections. “The two municipalities decided against early voting for this special election; therefore, we strongly urge eligible voters to confirm their poll location prior to Election Day.”

The last day to register to vote in this election is Tuesday, February 19. Visit www.fultonelections.com for the list of qualified candidates. For assistance in identifying poll locations visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or call 404-612-7020.

No Early Voting in Fulton County for March Special Election was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Chicago Defender: