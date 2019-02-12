Bruno Mars, Steve Harvey Join Line Up for Beloved Benefit in Atlanta

Steve Harvey

The inaugural Beloved Benefit, which was announced in October, will be hosted on the field of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. One hundred percent of proceeds will go back to area nonprofits. With the help of its star-studded lineup, the event will increase awareness of issues impacting Atlanta’sWestside, build support for those making a difference in the community, and unite all of Atlanta to rally behind the residents of the Westside.

During the benefit, local nonprofits will be honored for their efforts in sustainable growth and development of the Westside. Following the event, the Beloved Benefit team will distribute proceeds to the following inaugural beneficiaries: The At-Promise Youth and Community Center, City of Refuge, Grove Park Foundation, The Westside Future Fund and Westside Works. Ten additional nonprofit organizations will also be recognized with Beacon Awards, which honor organizations’ resiliency and continued work to advance the Westside and current Westside residents.

Based on the idea of the Beloved Community amplified by Dr. King, the Beloved Benefit aims to nurture love, respect and trust among all Atlantans. To learn more about the Beloved Benefit, visit www.belovedbenefit.org.