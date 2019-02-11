Democratic Lawmakers File Legislation Aimed At Closing Wage Gaps

A group of Democratic lawmakers want to raise Georgia’s minimum wage and stop employers from using salary history when making hiring decisions.

Legislation introduced this week would raise the state’s minimum wage from $5.15 to $15 an hour over the next five years.

Sen. Donzella James (D-Atlanta) said Georgia’s current rate forces people to make tough choices.

