Sports
HomeSports

Bulls lose to Wizards 134-125 in Jabari and Portis’ return to the UC

Leave a comment

Also On The Chicago Defender:
Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear
34 photos
comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-06-19
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close