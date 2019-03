#TheBIGSUPDATE Even Jabari knew his Bulls days were numbered.."I was more shocked for Bobby than me because he plays big minutes. For me…I wasn't surprised. I knew what to expect." on the news of the trade sending him & @BPortistime to the Washington Wizards for Otto Porter Jr. pic.twitter.com/T2991Riws6

— #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) February 7, 2019