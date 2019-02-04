Jazz In The Gardens 2019: Fourteen Years And Growing Strong

Over the last fourteen years “Jazz in The Gardens” has evolved into more than just a weekend music concert to a music festival experience including the FMAC conference, national poetry contest and more. Continuing it claims to fame as the undeniable “travel destination for the spring.” Event-goers find themselves entrenched in the vibrant beats, musical stylings that vibrate from the stage complemented by scenic beaches, plentiful shopping, incredible golf courses, 5-star restaurants, and many other inviting attractions which make South Florida a “must visit” destination.

This year’s Jazz In The Gardens line-up promises concert-goers another year of unmatched entertainment with Grammy-winning headliners including Lionel Richie, Brandy, Teddy Riley & Friends featuring Blackstreet with Teddy Riley, Dave Hollister, Bobby Brown, and Doug E. Fresh with special guests En Vogue and Jagged Edge, Stephanie Mills, The O’Jays, Black Violin, Tye Tribbett, and the Jazz in the Gardens All-Stars with Maysa, Chieli Minucci, Gerald Veasley, Lao Tizer, and Nelson Rangell and hosted by Rickey Smiley

14 years and no stop in sight

After all these years, Jazz In The Garden is still going strong and growing, Mayor Oliver Gilbert shared the secret to the Jazz In The Garden success, “Our lineup is so interesting, because what we focus on is the feeling we want you to have and we listen to our fans on who they want to hear, for example, Lionel Richie has often been requested from our fans, however he’s has never performed at Jazz In The Gardens, so this year we are able to meet our fans request, which we strive to do year after year. We want to always try to expand to meet their request while also providing a great mix of music for everyone.”

More than just a concert

“At the end of the day, even if people just like the lineup, they are ultimately attending for a feeling, it’s a party, people continue to return to Jazz In the Garden, because of how it felt, not just the songs they heard or who was performing, this how you transform from just a concert to an event. Ultimately that’s our goal to be an event, and we’re continually doing that by expanding by adding other offerings, like the Film, Music and Art conference on Thursday and the Opening Night party with Sugar Hill Gang.” Mayor Gilbert, said.

After speaking with Mayor Gilbert, between the lineup, food, events and sun March can’t come soon enough!

To view the complete 2-day line-up, for more information or to purchase tickets visit: www.JazzInTheGardens.com

