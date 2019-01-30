Local Green Atlanta, First a Food Truck, Now Opens Brick and Mortar Location in Vine City

Local Green Atlanta hosted a grand opening event on Jan. 27 at their Vine City/West End neighborhood location. The atmosphere was lively and festive as 250-plus attendees took photos in front of Local Green’s instafamous “Insta-Wall,” enjoyed music played by V-103’s DJ Greg Street, and tasted select food options from the restaurant’s “hip-hop themed” menu. Additional vendors included Majestea Premium Health & Wellness Teas and Market Buddy’s — a shared commercial kitchen and marketplace on the West side.

Restaurant founder Zachery “Big Zak” Wallace, developed Local Green Atlanta to provide healthy food options for the mostly black residents of the Vine City and West End neighborhoods in Atlanta. Wallace is well-known in the city for his work in the music industry and was formerly more than 300 pounds. He changed his life through food, eventually opening Local Green Atlanta as a food truck and parlaying its success into a vibrant brick and mortar location.

“Zac had this vision over a year ago,” says long time friend, radio personality and grand opening host Street. “He was cooking in his mom’s kitchen bringing food to different people that he knew in the hood who wanted to eat healthy … and it just grew and grew and grew.” Street feels it’s especially important for Local Green to be in its current location. “It’s very important for us to start having healthy eating options in our community. For us to have options that we know are healthy and good for us is very important.”

TV Personality Ariane Davis agrees. “I think that how people are responding to Local Green is needed,” she says. “I’ve lost people to cancer so food is so important right now. ” Davis is excited about the restaurant’s community impact. “I can’t wait until there is a Local Green Atlanta location in every neighborhood in the city.”

