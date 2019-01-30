Again for 2019, Clayton State University is offering tax preparation assistance for low- and middle-income families. The university’s College of Business will serve as a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site, a program through the Internal Revenue Service that offers free tax assistance to eligible individuals.

Taxpayers must make an income of $55,000 or less to be eligible to participate in the program. Individuals can receive assistance with forms 1040EZ, 1040A, and simple 1040s.

“The main advantage to the public is that if they are eligible, they save a significant amount of money by not having to pay to have their taxes done,” said Dr. Andrew Sbaraglia, assistant professor of accounting. “The other advantage is that through e-filing, the client can get their refunds quickly and may not need to get a refund anticipation loan from a commercial firm. Besides saving the fee, they also save on the loan interest.”

Accounting students at the university also gain valuable hands-on learning experience by providing a cost-effective way for individuals to electronically file their tax returns.

Taxpayers can visit the College of Business to have their taxes prepared on Saturdays from 9 a.m.- 1p.m. during February and March. The program is offered on a first come, first serve basis.

2019 dates for VITA include:

February 2, 2019

February 09, 2019

February 16, 2019

February 23, 2019

March 16, 2019

March 23, 2019

March 30, 2019

Clayton State University To Offer Free Tax Assistance Through VITA program was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

