Black History Around Chicago

February is an often-anticipated month for African Americans. We love love and Valentine’s Day, but we also love to hear our story. And while many of us believe Black History should be celebrated each and every day, February has been deemed the time to especially lift up the contributions and achievements we as a people have made—despite the many obstacles and challenges thrown our way.

Chicago, founded by Haitan American Jean Baptiste Point DuSable in 1773, celebrates Black History with many programs—in the church, school and community. Check out some of the highlights in store for you this month. We encourage you to pick a few to attend and take a child so we can pass on the pride of our race.

ComEd’s Solar Spotlight

The education program is designed to expose African American high school students to opportunities in the field of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Students will receive practical experience working with energy and solar power. The curriculum also includes live solar demonstrations.

Feb. 2 at ITT and Feb. 9 at ComEd Training Center in Bridgeport

For more information, visit: comed.com/solarspotlight

Hearing and Seeing Clearly

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and to kick off Black History Month, North Shore Baptist Church presents powerful stories, inspiration, training and a commitment to build a more just community.

Saturday, Feb. 2 at 4 p.m.

Hearing in Color: Spirituals and Justice

An evening of spirituals and songs that offer ideas of community and justice in the face of discrimination.

Sunday, Feb. 3 12-3 p.m. (lunch provided)

Seeing Clearly: Shining a Light on Inequality and Injustice

Various Workshops and Keynote Address

Both programs held at

North Shore Baptist Church

5244 N. Lakewood Ave

MAAFA at Trinity United Church of Christ

Trinity United Church of Christ celebrates Black History month during its Maafa Journey of Remembrance each Sunday worship service in February. During these worship services, Trinity UCC educates the congregation and visitors with the history of Africans in Diaspora through the preached word, dance, mime, drama, music. Trinity UCC’s Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III, will preach a sermon series highlighting the works of James Baldwin. This year’s Journey of Remembrance begins with the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade to the Caribbean and travels north to Chicago and Harlem, New York, home of the Harlem Renaissance. There will be interactive exhibits featuring the themes of each week and much more.

Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III shares, “MAAFA is a sacred time to commemorate and celebrate the work and courage of our ancestors. We the people of Trinity United Church of Christ believe it is an act of child abuse not to educate our children about the rich, diverse, and powerful heritage we hold as people of African descent. It is our duty to practice a faith that is Unashamedly Black and Unapologetically Christian. Our brand of Christian faith and teaching places Jesus at the center of our practice and is unafraid to demystify the Eurocentric half truths told about our faith, traditions, and biblical heritage. MAAFA is about reclaiming our past and breaking the cycle of ‘post traumatic slave syndrome’ many people of color still suffer from today. Join us and witness what worship is like when we are free to be fully human.”

Trinity UCC has three worship services every Sunday: 7:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 6:00 p.m. The church is located at 400 W. 95th St. For more information, visit us at www.trinitychicago.org.

3rd Annual Happy Birthday Langston Hughes: A Celebration in Poetry, Prose & Song

Sunday, February 3

$35/$38/$45/$48

Start Black History Month by celebrating the birthday of legendary American author, activist and thinker Langston Hughes. The evening will include readings of Hughes’ poetry and music that he wrote, inspired and/or enjoyed. Special guests include Golden Globe Award-winning actress Regina Taylor, the “Empress of Soul” Terisa Griffin, poet-activist Malcolm London, actress and recording artist Ta’Rhonda Jones and more. A live band will back the evening’s performers and a portion of the net proceeds will be donated to Social Works Chicago.

Tougaloo College Recruitment Event at Southland College Prep

Southland College Prep Charter High School invites Chicago-area high school students and families to an on-campus recruitment event for Tougaloo College—an historically Black liberal arts college, widely recognized for its role as a catalyst in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. Celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, Tougaloo College maintains a rich tradition of excellence, relevance and influence and a legacy of distinction in higher education.

Visitors attending the event for Tougaloo College, located in Jackson, Mississippi, will meet Tougaloo President Dr. Beverly Wade Hogan and learn more about the College’s pivotal role in the Civil Rights movement. They will also receive information about the college’s undergraduate degrees in 29 majors in the areas of education, the humanities, natural sciences, and social sciences as well as graduate degrees in teaching and child development.

Bring transcripts and/or current report card, learn about Tougaloo College’s scholarship opportunities and apply to gain preliminary acceptance on the spot!

Sunday, February 10 at 4 p.m. Southland College Prep Charter High School, 4601 Sauk Trail, Richton Park, IL

Communications from Past to Present at Bronzeville Children’s Museum

Activities for the children will include balloons, crafts, music and storytelling.

Saturday, February 2 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. 9301 South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60617

Admissions $5.00 per person (Members Free)

For more information, call 773-721-9301 or visit http://www.bronzevillechildrensmuseum.com

First Blacks Chicago Chamber Music C oncert

Hear the ground-breaking world premiere of music honoring the legacies of three black Chicago trailblazers: Chicago’s Haitian founder, Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable; Chicago’s first Black mayor, Harold Washington; and the first Black president, Barack Obama! The program includes the epic world premiere performances of music commissioned by Crossing Borders Music for the event.

Sunday, February 10th, 2PM

Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E Washington St, Chicago, IL 60602

Admission: Free and Open to the Public

UJAAMA Black Entrepreneur Marketplace

Support small Black business; vendor items for sale include: t-shirts, jewelry, hats, books, eye wear, artwork and more.

February 13

Kennedy King College (W-Building Atrium)

6343 S. Halstead

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, call Dr. Landrum at (773) 602-5116

