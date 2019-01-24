OnBlackHistory: Chicago Black Restaurant Week Celebrates Year Four!

There is always something absolutely amazing to do in Chicago and the surrounding areas–from ice skating at Millennium Park, taking in concerts at Ravinia, the Jazz Festival in Hyde Park as well as in Millennium Park, African Festival in Washington Park, the legendary Taste Of Chicago in Grant Park, Black Women’s Expo at the McCormick Place and the Chosen Few DJs celebration in Jackson Park! These events have happened for several years now, and they are always well attended and highly supported!

One such event that is (slowly but surely) making its mark on the city is Chicago Black Restaurant Week, which is a week dedicated to highlighting several African American businesses, for the week!

CBRW (February 10-17, 2019) is somewhat similar to Chicago’s Restaurant Week (a 20+ year old annual event), in that restaurants who would like to be listed on the CRW website will register for their spot in the lineup, offering a prix fixe menu on lunch and/or dinner menu items. CBRW gives the option to the restaurants to decide on up to six menu items (or more, if they feel so led), to discount those items at their chosen amount, and to end their dollar amount in $.19 which represents the current year. This year, CBRW will offer the registered restaurants the option to offer a prix fixe menu OR to discount several items of their choosing! Registered participants aka “HistoryMakers” such as FriiStyle Chicago, Mikkeys Retro Grill (Hyde Park and Stony Island locations), Flammin’ Restaurant, and Juiced By Shic (to name a few) will offer discounts on their menu items during the week. There will be wine tastings, collaborations with high schools for events, a food tour, and much more to expect for CBRW2019!

So while we definitely encourage the support of the long standing events that take place every year in Chicago, let’s help to make Chicago Black Restaurant Week one of those such events! To learn more about Chicago Black Restaurant Week, follow the social media pages (IG & FB – @officialchicagobrw), and check out the website, which will be updated with the FULL LIST of 2019 participants by February 2nd . To view last year’s list of historymakers, go to www.chiblackrestaurantweek.com!

Sincerely,

Lauran Smith aka “Elle”

IG – @lauranslane, @ellesdigitalagency & @officialchicagobrw.

Also On The Chicago Defender: