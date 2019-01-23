Mayor Bottoms Issues Statement on Passage of City Credit Card Policy Reform

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued the following statement upon the passage of legislation strengthening oversight and expanding restrictions on City credit card use.

“In keeping with our Administration’s commitment to building an ethical, transparent and fiscally responsible government, we have taken yet another significant stride towards sound stewardship of public dollars,” said Mayor Bottoms. “The legislation defines once-inexplicit guidelines, sets unequivocal expectations for card holders and outlines legal consequences—including termination of employment and criminal charges—for any violations of these new standards. I look forward to signing this new policy into law.”

Highlights of the credit card policy reform legislation include:

· Identification of City cardholders;

· Expansion of restrictions of card use—including but not limited to the purchase of alcoholic beverages, gift cards, any personal use and use of the card by anyone other than the authorized cardholder or CFO’s approved personnel;

· New definitions of legal consequences for violation or misuse of cards.

Mayor Bottoms introduced the credit card reform legislation during her first year as Mayor.

