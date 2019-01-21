DeKalb County Opens Three Warming Centers

DeKalb County will open three warming centers for citizens to use as overnight temperatures are expected to remain below freezing. The following stations will open Sunday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m., through noon, Tuesday, Jan. 22:

* Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale GA 30002

* Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

* Fire Station 8, 2711 Clairmont Rd., Atlanta, GA 30329

Residents of the county can receive alerts from DeKalb County’s high-speed emergency notification system, CodeRED, which has the ability to quickly deliver time-sensitive messages via voice, email and text to targeted areas of the county during emergency situations by signing up at http://www.dekalbcountyga.gov. Click the CodeRED logo at the bottom of the page.

