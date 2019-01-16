A free screening of the award-winning documentary “Maynard” will be held Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. in the Virginia Lacy Jones Exhibition Hall of the AUC Woodruff Library.

Maynard Jackson Jr. was the first black Mayor of a major southern city when he won election at the age of 35 as mayor of Atlanta. In 1968 after the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy, he announced his candidacy for the Georgia U.S. Senate against known segregationist, Herman Talmadge. His loss ultimately ignited a movement in the south that was started by Dr. King then picked up by Maynard. The “enforcer” of affirmative action and voter turnout, Jackson crafted successful diversity, inclusion and engagement templates still practiced today, and transformed the reputation of Atlanta from the “heart of the confederate south” to a cosmopolitan world-class city.

As a preamble to Black History Month, observing 400 years in America, the Friends’ Council aims to ensure students and the community at-large is aware of the great impact Jackson had on this city. The screening is made possible by the collaboration of the Friends’ Council and Auburn Avenue Films, the producers of the film.

The AUC Woodruff Library’s Archives Research Center has also arranged to put several items from Jackson’s collection on display. The Maynard Jackson Mayoral Administrative Records document Jackson’s term as vice-mayor, as well as his three terms as mayor of Atlanta and associated campaign efforts. The collection showcases the pioneering changes Jackson brought to Atlanta in the areas of transportation, minority business inclusion and reorganization of municipal administration.

RSVP by visiting maynardscreening.eventbrite.com.

AUC Woodruff Library Friends’ Council to Host Maynard Jackson Documentary Screening was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Chicago Defender: