Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

Martin Luther King Jr.

January 15, 1929 –April 4, 1968

All quotes are credited to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Faith Is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

“The time is always right to do what is right.”

“We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”

“Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.”

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”

“We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.”

“The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.”

“The quality, not the longevity, of one’s life is what is important.”

“Never succumb to the temptation of bitterness.”

“The moral arc of the universe bends at the elbow of justice.”

