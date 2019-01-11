In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Emory University School of Law presents “Revisiting Dr. King’s Theory of Love, Power, and Justice,” a lecture by Robert M. Franklin Jr., James T. and Berta R. Laney Professor in Moral Leadership. The lecture will take place Thursday, January 24, at 6 p.m. in Tull Auditorium, Gambrell Hall, located at 1301 Clifton Road in Atlanta.

In his position as the inaugural James T. and Berta R. Laney Chair in Moral Leadership at Candler, The Rev. Dr. Franklin challenges students to explore the concept of moral leadership in the 21st century in different cultures and contexts in the United States and around the world. Now in his second term at Emory, Franklin is a former Presidential Distinguished Professor of Social Ethics and a senior fellow at the Center for the Study of Law and Religion and was also the founding director of Candler’s Black Church Studies program from 1989 to 1995.

In addition to his role at Candler, which he began in 2014, Franklin is a senior advisor to the Emory University president, as well as for Community and Diversity at Emory. He was director of the religion department at The Chautauqua Institution from 2014-2017, president of Morehouse College from 2007-2012, and president of the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta from 1997-2002. In 2016, Franklin was named to the Human Rights Campaign’s project council on expanding LGBTQ equality and inclusion efforts at historically black colleges and universities. He is on the board of Demos and on the Council of Past HBCU Presidents and is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Academy of Religion and the Society of Christian Ethics.

Rev. Dr. Robert M. Franklin to Deliver MLK Lecture at Emory was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

