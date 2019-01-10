Kennesaw State University will host a week of activities honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day beginning with a luncheon and keynote address by Mary Frances Early, the first African-American graduate from the University of Georgia.

Mary Frances Early became the first African-American to graduate from the University of Georgia in 1962. A retired educator, she helped integrate UGA and later became the first African-American elected president of the Georgia Music Educators Association. Early taught music at Morehouse and Spelman colleges, and served as chair of the music department at Clark Atlanta University. She is a recipient of the UGA President’s Medal.

Early’s keynote address during the Dr. King Legacy Luncheon will kick off a week of activities at the University to honor the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and celebrate his legacy and impact of the Civil Rights Movement.

During KSU’s weeklong celebration, the campus community will participate in several activities, including a day of community service at various volunteer sites around the city, and a special celebration reflection on Dr. King’s legacy – Six Voices: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 60 Minutes.

Kennesaw State to Honor Martin Luther King Jr. With Week of Events was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Chicago Defender: