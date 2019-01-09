75,000 Students Participating in Malcolm Mitchell’s READBowl National Reading Competition

Read with Malcolm , the youth literacy initiative of NFL Super Bowl Champion and author Malcolm Mitchell and his nonprofit, Share the Magic Foundation, have kicked off READBowl 2019. More than 75,000 students in 3,000+ classrooms, representing all 50 states, are vying to become the National Champions of Reading.

“We are thrilled to launch READBowl to support teachers across the country in engaging their students in a national reading competition,” said Mitchell. “READBowl was created to help young and striving readers discover and enhance their passion for reading. To all the students competing, I am watching you and reading along with you.”

READBowl – a free national reading competition for Pre-K to 8th grade classrooms and established after-school programs – began Jan. 7, the same day as the College Football National Championship game, and will run through Friday, February 1. Weekly prizes are provided by First Book and Share the Magic Foundation. Mitchell will announce the READBowl grand prize winners on Super Bowl Sunday, February 3. Registration is free and remains open through Friday, January 11. Teachers can register their classes at https://www.readwithmalcolm.com/readbowl .

READBowl offers a big-game atmosphere and a personal connection to Malcolm Mitchell, with a goal to inspire students through a friendly classroom-based reading competition. While Mitchell struggled to read as a child, athletics provided him a path to higher education. He became one of the top wide receivers in the University of Georgia’s history. In 2016, he was drafted by the New England Patriots; and during his rookie year, he played a crucial role in the Patriot’s historic overtime comeback win in Super Bowl 51. In addition to success on the field, Mitchell is the author of “The Magician’s Hat” and is now working on his second children’s book with Scholastic Publishing.

Mitchell founded Share the Magic Foundation to inspire students to read through book ownership. The Foundation’s Read with Malcolm literacy initiatives include in-school and afterschool programs, and national reading challenges like READBowl. Working with schools and organizations to inspire positive attitudes toward reading, especially among below grade-level readers, Read with Malcolm literacy initiatives have now reached more than 120,000 young readers nationally since 2016.

