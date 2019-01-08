India’s Mega Star Pawan Kalyan and Elroy P. Sailor Lead Delegation in Groundbreaking Partnership with Largest Minority Business Advocacy Organization in the U.S.

National Minority Supplier Development Council Signs Global LOI

Pictured In Above Photo Signing the LOI:

Standing L-R: U.S. Business Partner Elroy P. Sailor; Director U.S. Minority Business Development Agency The Honorable Henry Childs; Actor, Philanthropist Pawan Kalyon; Delegation Member Vishwa Prasad

Seated: President National Minority Supplier Development Council Adrienne Trimble; Former Speaker of the AP State Manohar Nadendla

The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Lead India 2020, Venus Capital Management and Mission Smart Ride Foundation recently at the U.S. Department of Commerce. With over 12,000 minority certified enterprises generating $400 billion in annual revenue, NMSDC is the world’s largest organization focused on minority business.

The LOI is the result of a trade mission led by actor, philanthropist Pawan Kalyan one of India’s most recognized names. In 2014 at the height of his celebrity, Kalyan formed the Jana Sena Party because his true passion is to increase opportunities for India’s poorest citizens. The LOI with NMSDC will further his mission.

“Our goal in touring the U.S. was to build tangible partnerships that would yield fruitful outcomes for the people of India and the AP State,” said Pawan Kalyan. “The LOI with NMSDC more than satisfies that goal.”

The LOI builds a strategic partnership by advancing business opportunities between the organizations and by hosting a global trade mission. The LOI also recognizes the importance of existing pro-business programs offered by the U.S. Minority Business Development Agency.

“Today’s agreement is the beginning of a groundbreaking global partnership,” said Adrienne Trimble, NMSDC President. ”India is one of the world’s largest economies and NMSDC understands that India is ripe for growth in the tech field. We see great value in this partnership.”

“I believe God created each of us to do amazing things. By advancing business growth through global collaboration with NMSDC and Kalyan’s India Delegation, this historic partnership will create new opportunities for American and Indian citizens,” said Elroy P. Sailor, U.S Business Partner.

During his time in Washington, D.C., Kalyan and the delegation also met with with Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza, Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky), Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont), Congressman Adam Smith (D-Wash), Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), Director of the Minority Business Development Agency Henry Childs and various Fortune 500 business executives.

Also On The Chicago Defender: