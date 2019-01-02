City of Atlanta Announces New Warming Center Activation Protocol and Criteria

As the City of Atlanta prepares for winter weather, new criteria for warming center activation during frigid temperatures have been released. In concert with the City’s partners, the new criteria will include coordination and expansion of outreach and placement efforts at 40 degrees or below, and activation of warming centers at 32 degrees (temperature or windchill) or below. Previously, activation criteria was set at below 25 degrees or below 32 degrees with snow or freezing rain and only if partners met capacity.
“Effective immediately, the City of Atlanta will expedite resources and assistance to those seeking shelter from inclement weather,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
The mayor also thanked partner organizations for their collaboration and commitment “to some of our most vulnerable residents” City continues to work with its partners to bolster emergency shelter capacity at 40 degrees or below.
|
Capacity at 40 degrees
|
Capacity at 35 degrees
|
Capacity at 32 degrees
|Men – 30
Women – 10
Youth – 100
Families – 23
Total: 163 beds
|Men – 125
Women – 64
Youth – 100
Families – 23
Total: 312 beds
|Men – 225
Women – 100
Youth – 100
Families – 33
Total: 458 beds
|
Organization
|
Address
|
Capacity
|
Activation Criteria
|Salvation Army
|400 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
|30 men, 10 women, and 3 families
|40 degrees and below; 5pm for referral and regular entry at 9pm
|Solomon’s Temple
|2836 Springdale Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
|20 families (women and children)
|40 degrees and below, entry at 4pm
|Gateway Center / Evolution
|275 Pryor St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
|35 men and 10 women
|35 degrees and below; entry at 7:30pm
|Atlanta Mission – The Shepard’s Inn
|165 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
|50 men
|35 degrees and below; entry at 8am-10am
|Atlanta Mission – My Sister’s House
|921 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
|10 women
|35 degrees and below; entry at 8:15am
|Trinity – Action Ministries
|265 Washington St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
|9 women
|35 degrees and below; entry at 8pm
|City of Refuge
|1300 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
|5 women
|35 degrees and below; entry at 4:30pm
|City Baptist Rescue Mission
|316 Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313
|10 men
|35 degrees and below; entry at 4:30pm
|Donna Center
|866 Warner Street SW, Atlanta 30310
|20 women
|35 degrees and below; entry at 4pm
|Covenant House
|1559 Johnson Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
|100 youth ages 18-24
|40 degrees and below; 24/7
|City of Atlanta – Old Adamsville
|3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331
|100 men, 35 women, 10 families
|32 degrees and below; entry at 6pm
Shelter and outreach partners include: Gateway Center, Salvation Army, Solomon’s Temple, Atlanta Mission, Action Ministries, City of Refuge, City Baptist Rescue Mission, Donna Center, Covenant House, Georgia Works, Intown Collaborative Ministries, HOPE Atlanta, and Fulton County.
As winter progresses, the City says officials will continue to re-evaluate need and capacity to ensure necessary services are available.
City of Atlanta Announces New Warming Center Activation Protocol and Criteria was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com