Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will join City of Atlanta residents and visitors at Underground Atlanta to witness the iconic Peach Drop and welcome 2019. The Peach Drop, Atlanta’s annual celebration on New Year’s Eve, began in 1989 at historic Underground Atlanta.

Underground Atlanta opens at 6 p.m. with entertainment — including performances by Jagged Edge & 112 “The Xperience” and Better Than Ezra — beginning at 7 p.m.

Street closures will begin at 3:30 p.m. around the following perimeter: Peachtree Street to Wall Street; Wall Street to Central Avenue; Central Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Peachtree Street. Entrances are located on Peachtree Street, Marietta Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

City of Atlanta to Host 30th Annual New Year’s Eve Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

