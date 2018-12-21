let's eat , slice of bronzeville

According to the Harris Poll, pizza is America’s favorite comfort food. Pizza is very regional, with different parts of the country putting their own unique spin on this savory pie. Chicago has a plethora of pizza joints that accommodate most styles of pizza, from New York-style, to Neapolitan, to our own beloved Chicago deep-dish. At 4655 South King Drive in historic Bronzeville, right down the street from our very own Chicago Defender, is Slice of Bronzeville. Co-owner, Patrick White, told us, “The inspiration behind us doing a pizzeria in the Bronzeville community is we felt like there weren’t any African American-owned pizzerias in the Bronzeville neighborhood or, for the most part, in the city of Chicago.” Hence, The Black Foodies were extremely excited and curious to taste what Slice of Bronzeville had to offer.

While our Jerk Chicken Pizza and Turkey Sausage Pizza were in the oven, we decided to order a couple of appetizers. Miss Coretta started with the Fried Buffalo Shrimp. She found this starter dish to be delightful. The Buffalo sauce delivered a spicy kick, while not crossing the threshold of being too hot. The shrimp themselves were the jumbo variety and had a nice snap to them, indicating freshness. They were tossed in a flavorful and spicy Buffalo sauce that gently soaked into the shrimp’s crunchy exterior, making for a terrific seafood bite. I had the Buffalo Wings, and they were as tasty as those offered by any chicken restaurant chain around. The wings were prepared well, had enough flavor and crunch for any wing aficionado to appreciate, and were served covered with the same delicious Buffalo sauce as the shrimp. Both appetizers were well above average.

As we were licking the Buffalo sauce from our fingers, the first pie arrived. It was Slice of Bronzeville’s Jerk Chicken Pizza. The pizza looked scrumptious and smelled divine, and we could not wait to dig in. A gooey mozzarella cheese blanketed the top of the pizza, with the outer edge caramelized into a beautiful brown. The cheese was plentiful, as well. There is nothing more disappointing than a pizzeria that skimps on the mozzarella. Our pizza was cut into squares like most Chicago-style thin crust pizzas. We grabbed a square and after our very first bite, declared that the residents of Bronzeville are in good pizza hands with Slice of Bronzeville. The jerk chicken was moist and full of jerk flavor, and the tomato sauce was savory with an expertly baked crust – a nice fusion of Italy and Jamaica, all in one bite. The Turkey Sausage Pizza had sausage generously portioned throughout, so with each bite we enjoyed an explosion of lip-smacking sausage goodness. And, once again, there was no skimping on the mozzarella, which only enhanced this pizza’s yumminess.

We were so impressed with Slice of Bronzeville, we included them on The Black Foodies Taste & Tour of Chicago, which we hosted in early November. (Be on the lookout for our next Taste & Tour in the spring of 2019). All of our tour guests gave high praises for Slice of Bronzeville’s Meat Lovers, Jerk Chicken, and Veggie pizza options.

Slice of Bronzeville is a nice spot for dine-in with plenty of tables and ample space for accommodating large parties. There are many different toppings to choose from, so be as creative as you want with your pizza. With Slice of Bronzeville being in business for roughly nine months, we foresee them getting better and better as they accrue more time in the pizza business game. We were told to expect their rendition of Chicago-style deep-dish pizza soon. So, in the very near future, you may want to give Slice of Bronzeville a try – the perfect opportunity to enjoy good pizza that will not break the bank. Good pizza at a fair price, what more can you ask for?

We rank restaurants based on number of kisses (one thru five). One…two…three…four, with five being the best. Slice of Bronzeville receives 4 1/2 kisses. Check out the video of our review https://youtu.be/smtEmnPogkY

The Black Foodies are food bloggers/vloggers and husband and wife of 26 years. We are also home cooks who believe in group economics and LOVE great food. We write the food blog “Let’s Eat,” where we review Black-owned and other ethnic restaurants. FOLLOW us on Instagram and Twitter @theblackfoodies, SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube Channel “The Black Foodies,” where we review restaurants, share recipes, and give cooking tips. https://youtu.be/f1fsSQ24wgQ. Also LIKE us on Facebook and join our Facebook group, “World Wide Black Foodies.”

Lastly, if you have a restaurant you would like The Black Foodies to review, email us at theblackfoodies@gmail.com. One love. . .

