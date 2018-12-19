Legendary Actress Pam Grier Represents Iconic Black Movies Through Streaming Service

A new genre of films emerged in the 1970s and centered around the burgeoning Black urban identity. The Blaxploitation movement sought to make relatable mainstream movies that the growing Black population of America could relate to, although after a few years the whole country began to embrace the style and content of the genre. And now those films are available through a streaming service.

Actress Pam Grier is the official ambassador and spokesperson for the latest online stream called “Brown Sugar.” This streaming service features the biggest collection of “the baddest African-American movies of all-time,” and for the holidays they are launching a special gift subscription of $42 for a 1-year subscription. The service just recently launched on Xfinity X1, providing more access to over 300 of your favorite films and documentaries, such as Monster’s Ball, Cooley High, Super Fly, This is Purple Reign: The Life, Music, and Legacy of Prince documentary and many more!

Grier is a movie legend and blazed a trail for all actresses, showing Hollywood that women could open and carry movies as the lead characters. Many of her films seen on Brown Sugar – Foxy Brown, Coffy, Sheba, Baby, and Friday Foster to name a few – are excellent representations of a leading lady. She also starred in Jackie Brown, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino and co-starring Samuel L. Jackson, Robert DeNiro and Michael Keaton.

Brown Sugar Launches on Xfinity X1 and is the First US Pay-TV Provider to Offer Streaming Service Featuring Iconic African-American Movies such as Dolemite, Shaft, Super Fly, Black Belt Jones, Cleopatra Jones, Hollywood Shuffle, Three The Hard Way, Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip and more.

Grier stated, “I started working as an ambassador over a year ago to let everyone know that is important to keep our brand and develop our recognition to show there’s a market for Afrocentric Black films, comedy, concerts, musicals and that we are valuable. Also, if we keep that recognition out there, we will be funded for future films.”

Xfinity X1 customers can subscribe to and access Brown Sugar’s extensive library of iconic Black movies by saying “Brown Sugar” into their X1 Voice Remote, or by finding it within Xfinity On Demand’s curated Black Film & TV destination or networks section. Brown Sugar can be added to X1 customers’ service for a seven-day free trial period and then for $3.99 per month after that.

Brown Sugar programming includes critically acclaimed films like the 1967 classic Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, starring the legendary Sidney Poitier.

In addition to popular “Blaxploitation” movies and classic Black films, Brown Sugar will also include complete seasons of Bounce series shows including “Saints & Sinners,” “Family Time,” “In The Cut” and more, along with exciting events such as the boxing series “Premier Boxing Champions.” Documentaries featuring musical icons, such as Beyoncé, Prince and Michael Jackson, will also be available.

The Brown Sugar service of African American films and culture shows that we are not a monolithic community. The service also brings nostalgia to many people who were around during the rise of Blaxploitation movies.

“My mom back in the day couldn’t afford to go to the movies; now she and my relatives and neighbors, they are sitting down and watching this, and the look on their face is invoking memories of back in the day.”

Grier is currently in the process of putting together her biopic debut film where she stated Saturday Night Live comedian Jay Pharaoh would be playing Richard Pryor in the movie. She is also starring in a new TV sitcom “Bless This Mess” that will be debuting in 2019. Grier plays Constance Terry, a Sheriff and store owner who’s the hub of the town’s gossip. She has a film coming out next year called POMS alongside Diane Keaton, Rhea Pearlman and Jacki Weaver about a group of women who form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community.

For all Shaft, Coffy, and Black Belt Jones fans, Brown Sugar is also available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android, and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com.

