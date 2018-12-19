51 Black Businesses for Holiday Shopping

Finding the perfect gift for members of your family can be difficult. It can be even more difficult if you are trying to be conscious and support local and minority owned businesses. Not everyone has the advertising budget of a large chain store or multi-million dollar grossing business so it can be difficult to find people and products to support. Here is a list of 51 Black Owned Businesses that can help you cross everyone off the list from the child that loves to read to the fashionista in the family.

It can often be difficult to find items for those special people on your list. You may be looking for dolls that represent the rich hues and skin tones of our children, or books that celebrate the brilliance of our children. It may be difficult to find items for the person in your family with locs or special skin care needs. Well we have all of that covered here. The companies featured here have products that range the spectrum from fragrance to fashion, from jewelry to self-care items. You should be able to find something for everyone you are shopping for and hopefully you will be able to find a few things for yourself as well.

For Kids

Savvy Sasha Loves to Code (book) I’m a Brilliant Little Black Boy (book from the BBoy collection) Toys Like Me (toyslikeme.com) Created by an African American dad for African American Kids I am Unique (book) Ikuzi Dolls(Ikuzidolls.com) Dolls in various shades Games Plus Inc.* (gamesplusinc.com) Local Black owned toy store

For Men:

Flame Keepers Hat Club (flamekeepershatclub.com) Hats and Caps for hat lover in your life El Primer Mundo Cigars (elprimermundo.com) For the cigar aficionado The Dapper Box (dapperblackbox.com) Monthly subscription service for the conscious gentleman Bevel (getbevel.com) Shaving system and treatment with the African American man in mind Koils By Nature (Koilsbynature.com) While they have accessories and hair care items, they also have a best-selling men’s grooming kit. Father Figure (fatherfigure.com) a paternity clothing company Mo’s Bows (mosbowsmemphis.com) Teen-owned handcrafted bow tie company Therapeutate Parfums (tpeta.com) Fine fragrances made from organic, therapeutic essential oils. Also carries scents for women and unisex fragrances. The Cut Buddy (thecutbuddy.com) Help for the at home barber, a template to help keep those fades looking fresh Fresh Heritage (https://www.freshheritage.com) Products and accessories for the member of the Beard Gang in your life

For the Makeup/Beauty Lover

Pear Nova* (pearnova.com) Vegan, cruelty free nail lacquer company. Juvia’s Place (juviasplace.com) eyeshadows, highlighters, brushes and blushes for women of color Crayon Case (http://shop.thecrayoncase.com) eyeshadows, highlighters, brushes and blushes for women of color. The owner sold over one million dollars in products on Black Friday. Dem Lips*(dem-lips.com) Luxury lipstick line for every woman. Fenty Beauty (fentybeauty.com) The makeup brand owned by Rihanna with foundations and options in various shades for women of color. The Lip Bar (thelipbar.com) Lipsticks and glosses in various shades. Joy Lorraine (https://joylorrainecosmetics.com) Colorful cosmetic line with various shades for eyes and lips

For the Reader

If Beale Street Could Talk (book) By: James Baldwin The Hate You Give (book) By: Angie Thomas Well Read Black Girl (book) By: Glory Edim Becoming* (book) By: Michelle Obama Rise and Grind (book) By: Daymond John Successful Moms of the Bible* (book) By: Katara Washington Patton

For the Traveler

Blended Designs-(blendeddesigns.com) Backpacks with images of African American children, the 1954 collection, as well as travel bags for adults with images of African American women Shantel Collins Designs-(shantelcollins.com) Collection of travel and tote bags as well as mugs and other accessories Makeba Designs (makebadesigns.com) Custom backpacks as well as travel and tote bags

For the Jewelry Lover

Love Yaa Yaa (loveyaayaa.com) Collection of jewelry, headwraps and belts Sassy Jones Boutique (shopsassyjones.com) Unique jewelry items as well as a Sassy Subscription box Jollof Boutique ( https://www.etsy.com/market/jollof_boutique) Tribal inspired jewelry Talley & Twine (https://store.talleyandtwine.com) Watch brand for men and women

For the Fashion Lover

Khamryn B Shoe Salon (khamrynb.myshopify.com) or stop in at 8301 S. Ashland, Chicago* for unique and fashionable shoes and clothing for men and women Nubian Skin ( https://www.nubianskin.com ) Hosiery and Lingerie for women of color. Various nude shades to choose from Bolin (http://vvnystudiosxjbolin.wixsite.com/mysite/shop) Celebrity stylist with an online boutiqu Shun Melson (https://shunmelson.com) Stylist to the stars with an online boutique in all size ranges Malaika Apparel (https://www.malaikaapparel.com) Clothing company that aims to celebrate people of color. Unique t-shirts and sweatshirts available ChicShirtShop* (chicshirtshop.com) Featuring items such as She From Chicago or He From Chicago. Check out their selections Tradition Ever Since (https://www.traditioneversince.com) A collegiate lifestyle brand with HBCU apparel Mess In a Bottle (messinabottle.com) The t-shirts actually come in a reusable bottle. Also carries bags, jackets and other apparel

For the Writer/ Entrepreneur

Effie’s Paper (effiespaper.com) Mugs, journals and desk accessories Addie rawr (addierawr.com) Journals, passport covers, prints for framing

Something for Everyone

The Hyde Park Silver Room (thesilverroom.com) or stop by at 1506 E. 53rd St. Something for everyone, check out their Black Girl Magic yoga mat for the yogi in your life. TGIN* (Thank God It’s Natural) (https://thankgoditsnatural.com) Hair care products specializing in natural hair care. Urban Indulgance (theurbanindulgance.com) Handmade Soaps and skin care items Loccessories* (https://loccessories.com) Shop specializing in items for loc care and maintenance Love Cork Screw* (https://lovecorkscrew.com) Black owned line of wine and candles

No matter who you are shopping for, this list has something for everyone. Happy shopping and Happy Holidays!

Also On The Chicago Defender: