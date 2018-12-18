WATCH: The Bears are crowned Kings of the NFC North
The Bears lock up the NFC North with wins over the Rams and Packers
Posted 3 hours ago
Week 14- Bears 15 Rams 6
Ahhhh…the sweet taste of #DaBears victory!…they said a lot about what the #LARams were supposed to do to our #Bears but in the end the Monsters Of The Midway sent them back west with their 2nd L of the year! Peep us wrap up last nights W from Soldier Field! 🐻⬇🐻⬇ #ItsUS pic.twitter.com/4R7XK2XBFB
— #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) December 10, 2018
Week 15- Bears 24 Packers 17
Respect 2 the #BearGOD Khalil Mack for saving a minute to touchdown w/ #US after bringing home the NFC North crown!…Its all business for #52 as the team get's ready for #TheOFFS… "I ain't got no message, man. I'm staying quiet….when the time comes, we'll be ready." #DaBears pic.twitter.com/tUKdToDaEg
— #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) December 17, 2018
Ahh…The sweet taste of a #DaBears victory! We caught up with some of the guys after the 24-17 NFC North clinching W over GB!
Danny Trevathan told #US 1 word comes to mind when he thinks of this defense…"PUNISHING"
& @The_Dream99 makes a cameo & declares it "Dub SZN!"#ItsUS pic.twitter.com/7sfrHuEyae
— #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) December 16, 2018
