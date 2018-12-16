Nation
HomeNation

2 White Terrorists Charged With Hate Crime For Harassing Black Woman

The arrests came after the police sought the public’s help to identify the suspects.

Leave a comment

Social media users helped investigators in Louisiana to capture two white men accused of terrorizing a Black woman at a Walmart parking lot in November.

SEE ALSO: FBI Investigates Neo-Nazis Who Stomped Black Man While Celebrating ‘Martyr’s Day’

The West Monroe Police Department arrested 22-year-old Dylan Reynolds and Michael Walters, 24, on Thursday night and charged them with a hate crime, the News Star reported.

Reynolds and Walters confronted the woman–calling her the N-word–when she was trying to load items she purchases into her vehicle on Nov. 29, according to the police. The unidentified woman packed her car in a hurry, jumped in her car and drove away while the two men continued yelling racial slurs at her.

When her car slowed down for a speed bump, one of the suspects chased her vehicle on foot while pushing an empty shopping cart. He slammed the cart into the rear of her car, causing more than $1,000 in damages and putting her safety at risk while she tried to escape.

The men jumped into a dark gray Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck and fled, but they were caught on the store’s surveillance cameras.

The arrests came days after the FBI and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state launched a hate crimes investigation on Dec. 11 against white supremacists arrested for beating a Black man on Dec. 8, while they were in town to celebrate the so-called “Martyr’s Day,” which commemorates the death of a neo-Nazi.

The investigation involved eight neo-Nazis arrested for assaulting an African-American DJ at a nightclub in Lynnwood.

Martyr’s Day, Dec. 8, commemorates the anniversary of a hateful white man who led a domestic terrorist group called The Order in the mid-1980s. He has become an inspiration for the modern white supremacy movement after he was killed in a shootout with FBI agents in Washington state, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a hate crimes watchdog organization.

In West Monroe, the police launched a manhunt for Reynolds and Walters after they fled the Walmart parking lot. Social media users identified the Dodge truck on Reynolds’ Facebook page and recognized the duo from the surveillance video. Bond for each man was set at $20,000 on the hate crime charge.

SEE ALSO:

Police Kill Black Teen But Charge 16-Year-Old Girl With Murder For The Shooting

‘I Lost Everything’: Innocent Man Cleared By DNA Evidence Is Fighting Back

Poll Shows What Crucial Iowa Voters Think About Likely Black Candidates For President

 

Tasha Cobbs 'Heart. Passion. Pursuit.' Album Release Concert

Pastor John Gray Responds To Lamborghini Controversy And Twitter Reacts

11 photos Launch gallery

Pastor John Gray Responds To Lamborghini Controversy And Twitter Reacts

Continue reading Pastor John Gray Responds To Lamborghini Controversy And Twitter Reacts

Pastor John Gray Responds To Lamborghini Controversy And Twitter Reacts

Pastor John Gray bought his wife a Lamborghini Urus, which is priced around $200,000, for their eight-year anniversary. He posted a video of gifting his wife the luxury vehicle. In the video, you can hear Gray say to his wife, "You light my fire. Let this Lamborghini light your fire, baby!" The clip has gone viral, see below: https://twitter.com/currenttingz/status/1071925215016480768 See Also: Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says The megachurch pastor who leads his own church in Greenville, South Carolina, received some backlash on social media. He responded on Facebook Live, "First of all, it wasn't a pastor that bought the car. It was a husband that bought the car. I'm a husband first. Don't confuse what I do with who I am. What I do is I pastor God's people. Who I am is a husband and a father and I'll do anything to honor them. And I won't ask permission from anybody to do it." He also said,  "What should concern people who are actually genuinely concerned is 'did this man use any money from the church to do this?' And the answer is no, absolutely not." His wife Aventer Gray also responded on IG, saying, "I don't see anyone screaming about how basketball players drive what they do while you paying $$$ to see them play in arenas and on fields. We don't live for people! We live for God!" There were mixed reactions on social media, see below:

2 White Terrorists Charged With Hate Crime For Harassing Black Woman was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 12-12-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close