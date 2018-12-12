Black Boutiques for Gifts

If you’re dreaming of a Black Christmas–one where you support local businesses–
check out a few of our favorite Black-owned boutiques for the perfect holiday party outfit or gift for someone special! Stay connected to the Defender for more gift ideas.
Best sellers at Bronzeville Boutique* include: everything glam; “people want glitz and glam for the holidays…dresses, jumpsuits, etc.”
Some gift ideas from Bronzeville Boutique: accessories starting at $10 such as earrings, glasses and other items. There are also independent vendors who have items for sale such as oils, perfumes and candles, which are $20 and candle sprays which are $15.
Effortless Boutique
424 E. 87th Street
Chicago
*Bronzeville Boutique
Kiwi Boutique
Ms. Catwalk Boutique
Divine Sole Boutique
Sultry Steps Boutique
260 W. 162nd Street
South Holland