Black Boutiques for Gifts

If you’re dreaming of a Black Christmas–one where you support local businesses–

check out a few of our favorite Black-owned boutiques for the perfect holiday party outfit or gift for someone special! Stay connected to the Defender for more gift ideas.

Best sellers at Bronzeville Boutique* include: everything glam; “people want glitz and glam for the holidays…dresses, jumpsuits, etc.”

Some gift ideas from Bronzeville Boutique: accessories starting at $10 such as earrings, glasses and other items. There are also independent vendors who have items for sale such as oils, perfumes and candles, which are $20 and candle sprays which are $15.

Effortless Boutique

424 E. 87th Street

Chicago

*Bronzeville Boutique

4259 S. King Drive

Chicago

Kiwi Boutique

1015 S. Western

Chicago

Ms. Catwalk Boutique

2311 S. Michigan

Chicago

Divine Sole Boutique

18109 Dixie Hwy

Homewood

Sultry Steps Boutique

260 W. 162nd Street

South Holland

