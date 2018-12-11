Nine-Year-Old Girl From Alabama Hangs Herself After Racist Taunts At School

McKenzie Adams was a 9-year-old girl who was a fourth grader at U.S. Jones Elementary School. After endless racist bullying, the child reportedly hung herself on Dec. 3.
The Tuscaloosa News reports that she was bullied because she was friends with another white child. Edwinna Harris said, “She was being bullied the entire school year, with words such as ‘kill yourself,’ ‘you think you’re white because you ride with that white boy,’ ‘you ugly,’ ‘Black b-tch,’ ‘just die’.” Adams’ grandmother found her boy. The 9-year-old hung herself.
Adams transferred to U.S. Jones Elementary School after her mother and grandmother complained to the State Board of Education that she was being bullied at another elementary school.
Edwinna Harris, who is a television host in Atlanta, said, “God has blessed me to help others with my platform, and now it’s time to help. There are so many voiceless kids. God is opening great doors for justice for my niece.”
Alex Brasswell, the City Schools attorney, told CBS the case is under investigation, “We are working fully with the Demopolis and Linden police department. They are doing a joint investigation of these allegations. We are cooperating fully and I can’t comment on any of the aspects of the investigation until they conclude it.”
Bullying is a nationwide epidemic and Black children have higher rates of bullying. According to a 2014 study in the “Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Nursing” said that Black children have disproportionately higher rates of bullying, and are more likely to be involved as a victim, aggressor or bystander than others. Atlanta Black Star reported, “The federal government has reported that Black and Latino youth who are bullied suffer academically when compared to white children.”
Rest in power, McKenzie Adams.
