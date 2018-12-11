Nation
HomeNation

Is Sheriff David Clarke Next On Mueller’s Russia Probe List?

It’s unclear if Clarke was a conduit between Trump and the Russians.

Leave a comment

Will President Trump’s apparent tangled political web of corruption pull David Clarke into the Russia investigation now that a Kremlin agent with connections to the former sheriff pleaded guilty?

The question unfolds against the backdrop of special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, releasing findings on Friday that added to speculation of Trump’s wrongdoing. A part of Mueller’s investigation involves potential collusion between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign.

See Also: David Clarke Retains Master’s Degree After Embarrassing Struggle To Correct Plagiarism

Maria Butina agreed on Monday to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the law governing foreign agents operating in the United States. Federal prosecutors accused the 30-year-old suspected Russian spy of operating a secret campaign to use influential conservatives to achieve Russia’s goals, partly through her infiltration of the National Rifle Association (NRA).

After Butina was charged in July, it came to light that Clarke, while still serving as Milwaukee County sheriff, traveled to Russia in 2015 on an NRA trip that was paid for by a group Butina founded, WITI-TV reported.

The Justice Department and FBI led the counterintelligence investigation, but it was separate from Mueller’s probe. However, the special prosecutor could also be interested in interviewing conservatives like Clarke, who was a Trump ally during the president’s campaign.

The Right to Bear Arms, the organization started by the Russian agent, spent at least $6,000 on the former sheriff’s meals, lodging, and transportation expenses. Clarke took pictures with Butina, too. In one group photo, they posed in front of a sign that read, “Welcome to Russia comrades.”

Clarke was one of Trump’s most loyal Black supporters during the presidential campaign, but it was unclear if he was a conduit between Trump and Russia.

After Trump won the election, Clarke was a candidate for an administration position that was reportedly frustrated by White House Chief of staff John Kelly, who eventually fell out of favor with Trump and ousted from his post.

Eventually, Clarke landed a senior adviser and spokesman position with the Pro-Trump super PAC America First Action.

While speculation swirled over Clarke’s ties to the Russian agent, she was awaiting approval for her plea deal from a judge. The bargain stipulated that she must cooperate with authorities in exchange for a short prison term.

SEE ALSO:

Nine-Year-Old Girl From Alabama Hangs Herself After Racist Taunts At School

He’s Back! Paris Dennard Breaks His Silence By Comparing Himself To Clarence ‘High Tech Lynching’ Thomas

AOL Build Speaker Series - D.L. Hughley, 'Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years'

D.L. Hughley Calls Transgender Actress A 'P**sy' For Comments About Kevin Hart

10 photos Launch gallery

D.L. Hughley Calls Transgender Actress A 'P**sy' For Comments About Kevin Hart

Continue reading D.L. Hughley Calls Transgender Actress A ‘P**sy’ For Comments About Kevin Hart

D.L. Hughley Calls Transgender Actress A 'P**sy' For Comments About Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart resigning from hosting the Oscars because he refused to apologize for extremely homophobic language (despite incorrect reporting Hart never previously apologized, he only "addressed" the issue) has caused an ongoing media firestorm. Celebrities have come forward defending him and now it has caused more controversy. First, Nick Cannon claimed to have "exposed" Sarah Silverman and Amy Schumer for the homophobic language, not knowing that they were seriously dragged by queer Twitter and they profusely apologized (Schumer is always apologizing, as Kevin Hart once pointed out). Now, comedian D.L. Hughley and "Pose" actress Indy Moore, who is a transgender woman, had an heated exchange on social media with Hughley calling her a pussy. See Also: That Was Quick! Kevin Hart Quits The Oscars After Homophobic Tweets Come Back To Haunt Him D.L. posted a video, saying "f**k them" if they can't take a joke. See below: https://twitter.com/RealDLHughley/status/1071155439482691585 Moore wrote, "White people standing up for racism in comedy. @RealDLHughley. But you can't see that because gay jokes are so popular and normalized. you can't balance or evaluate the ethics of an issue you aren't impacted by or really care brother just stop... You bias!" Hughley responded with, "I could give less than a damn what you think if u don’t dig it don’t listen! But I’d never apologize for a joke." After more back and forth with Moore explaining how she was bullied for being different and the result of so-called jokes. Hughley ended with, "I make a living doing what love, put kids through college, paid for my homes, and travel the world, and still don’t give a shit what a pussy like u thinks." Man. This can't be the direction Hart wanted this conversation to go. See the reactions below:

Is Sheriff David Clarke Next On Mueller’s Russia Probe List? was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 12-12-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close