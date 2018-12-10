Black Gay Couple Brutally Attacked At Their Own Home In Hate Crime

While people complain the LGBTQ community is “too sensitive,” hate crimes are still on the rise, especially against LGBTQ people of color. According to the Human Rights Campaign, Black LGBTQ people are “twice as likely to experience any physical violence, twice as likely to experience discrimination and 1.4 times more likely to experience threats and intimidation during acts of hate violence.”
A couple in Las Vegas is the latest example.
READ MORE: A Disturbing Timeline Of Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home
According to Fox5, Charles Clements and his partner, Vincent, were ambushed Nov. 29 at their home. Charles picked up Vincent from his job at Walmart but they did not know they were being followed. Charles told Fox5, “I was about to unlock the door, the next thing I hear, he’s calling my name. I come back, I see my boyfriend fighting with the guy.”
The fight went to their front porch and a glass table was knocked over. Charles explained, “There was a lot of glass on the floor so the guy came around. He picked up the glass. I was like, ‘Don’t do that.’ And he started stabbing my boyfriend in the back. The guy was kicking him in his ribs.” Charles also said, “Neighbors, everybody just looking. Nobody called the police.”
Then the two men drove away and they called 911. Vincent’s ribs were broken and his lung was punctured. Charles was hit in the head with a piece of glass and was released from the hospital on Friday.
Vincent said one of the attackers was a co-worker at Walmart. “It was all about gay bashing,” Charles said. “The guy came up to my boyfriend’s job, calling him an abomination, calling him fag.” They are now looking for a a new place to live, “I don’t want to be in this apartment no more because I’m afraid they’re going to come back,” he said.
Thankfully, two men were arrested after one of the alleged assailants left their identification at the scene. Fox5 reports, “Kealan Abraham, 34, and Andre Duncan, 39, were arrested on Dec. 2 for battery with a deadly weapon, battery with use of deadly weapon result of substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.” Abraham is claiming the attacked was not “hate motivated.”
SEE ALSO:
D.L. Hughley Calls Transgender Actress A ‘P**sy’ For Comments About Kevin Hart
Will Justice Be Served? Dallas Grand Jury Finally Hears Evidence In Botham Jean Case
Newly Elected DA Criticizes Faith Johnson’s Handling Of The Botham Jean Case
50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 211 of 50
2. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 2 of 50
3. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 3 of 50
4. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 4 of 50
5. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 5 of 50
6. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 6 of 50
7. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 7 of 50
8. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 8 of 50
9. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 9 of 50
10. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 10 of 50
11. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 11 of 50
12. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 12 of 50
13. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 13 of 50
14. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 14 of 50
15. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 15 of 50
16. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 16 of 50
17. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 17 of 50
18. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 18 of 50
19. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 19 of 50
20. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 20 of 50
21. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 21 of 50
22. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 22 of 50
23. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 23 of 50
24. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 24 of 50
25. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 25 of 50
26. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 26 of 50
27. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 27 of 50
28. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 28 of 50
29. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 29 of 50
30. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 30 of 50
31. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 31 of 50
32. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 32 of 50
33. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 33 of 50
34. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 34 of 50
35. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 35 of 50
36. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 36 of 50
37. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 37 of 50
38. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 38 of 50
39. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 39 of 50
40. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 40 of 50
41. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 41 of 50
42. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 42 of 50
43. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 43 of 50
44. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 44 of 50
45. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 45 of 50
46. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 46 of 50
47. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 47 of 50
48. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 48 of 50
49. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 49 of 50
50. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 50 of 50
Black Gay Couple Brutally Attacked At Their Own Home In Hate Crime was originally published on newsone.com