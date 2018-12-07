Council President Felicia Moore Announces 2019 Committee Appoints and Chairmanships

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore announced the following committee appointments and chairmanships for 2019:

City Utilities Committee:

J.P. Matzigkeit, Chair

Michael Julian Bond

Dustin Hillis

Joyce M. Sheperd

Howard Shook

Carla Smith

Cleta Winslow

City Utilities has jurisdiction over the following matters: Solid waste, sanitation and recycling; street equipment, street naming and abandonment and other public right of way matters; matters pertaining to the city’s cable service within the Mayor’s Office of Communication, the Department of Watershed Management and the Department of Public Works and city franchise agreements.

Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee:

Dustin Hillis, Chair

Andrea L. Boone

Andre Dickens

J.P. Matzigkeit

Marci Collier Overstreet

Howard Shook

Incoming District 3 representative

Public Safety and Legal Administration has jurisdiction over the following matters: The Law Department; the Atlanta Police Department; the Department of Fire and Rescue, the Department of Corrections; the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Preparedness; Municipal Court operations and the Solicitor’s Office.

Committee on Council:

Jennifer N. Ide, Chair

Natalyn Archibong

Andre Dickens

Amir R. Farokhi

Matt Westmoreland

Cleta Winslow

Incoming District 3 representative

Committee on Council has jurisdiction over the following areas/matters: All operations of the council, its officers and employees, Office of Research and Policy, Council Communications, and the Office of the Municipal Clerk; all questions pertaining to conflicts of interest and standards of conduct; the revision, codification and clarification of all ordinances; formulation of the agenda of the council; all matters pertaining to elections, initiatives and referenda; the rules of the council and any modifications thereof; and the conduct decorum and good repute of the council, and the members thereof; etc.

Transportation Committee:

Andre Dickens, Chair

Amir R. Farokhi

Jennifer N. Ide

Joyce M. Sheperd

Carla Smith

Marci Collier Overstreet

Matt Westmoreland

Transportation has jurisdiction over the following areas/matters: The Department of Aviation and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; the Department of Public Works; Renew Atlanta; Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority; the Atlanta Streetcar/ Beltline transit; the Atlanta Regional Commission; infrastructure bond issues and other capital funding related to transportation projects.

Community Development/Human Services Committee:

Natalyn Archibong, Chair

Michael Julian Bond

Andre Dickens

Dustin Hillis

Joyce M. Sheperd

Matt Westmoreland

Incoming District 3 representative

Community Development/Human Services has jurisdiction over the following areas/matters: The Department of Planning and Community Development; the Department of Parks and Recreation; comprehensive development plans and land use plans, the Mayor’s Office of Human Services; the Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment; matters pertaining to Invest Atlanta, Work Source Atlanta, Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Workforce Development Agency, TADs and related boards; and matters pertaining to health, education and welfare.

Finance/Executive Committee:

Howard Shook, Chair

Natalyn Archibong

Andrea L. Boone

Andre Dickens

Jennifer N. Ide

J.P. Matzigkeit

Matt Westmoreland

Finance/Executive has jurisdiction over the following areas/matters: The Department of Finance, Department of Human Resources, Department of Procurement; Office of Contract Compliance; oversight of the executive branch; intergovernmental relations, international relations and diplomatic affairs; all licensing approvals and tax officials and collectors.

Zoning Committee:

Carla Smith, Chair

Andrea L. Boone

Michael Julian Bond

Amir R. Farokhi

Jennifer N. Ide

Marci Collier Overstreet

Cleta Winslow

Zoning has jurisdiction over the following areas/matters: The Zoning Review Board; Metropolitan Atlanta River Protection Act; Board of Zoning Adjustment; the land subdivision ordinance of the city (part 15 of this Code); the zoning ordinance of the city (part 16 of this Code); and land plat amendments.

Also during Monday’s meeting, City Councilmember Cleta Winslow was elected President pro tempore of the legislative body.

