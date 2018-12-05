Let’s Eat: The Burger Point

Everyone loves a good burger; be it the traditional burger made from ground beef, the veggie burger or the turkey burger, there is a burger out there to complement everyone’s palette. Gourmet burgers are here to stay and chefs are now being very creative, combining unconventional flavor profiles to create a burger experience that people will never forget. The burger game has become as competitive as the Chicago Bears/Green Bay Packers rivalry. Nestled in Chicago’s South Loop at 1900 South State Street, The Burger Point (Owner and President, Michael Strotter), has an impressive list of gourmet burgers on the menu. The Burger Point uses 80/20 grass-fed beef cut from the brisket (no hormones, antibiotic or fillers), providing the perfect beginning for a superior burger experience. Miss Coretta and I absolutely love a good burger and, needless to say, we were eager to sample what The Burger Point had to offer.

The first burger we sampled is what The Burger Point calls their Crunchy Burger. It’s a beef burger topped with double American cheese, a homemade French onion dip, then crowned with freshly made potato chips, all on a potato roll. The burger arrived at our table a perfect medium well – as ordered – and was lip-smacking delicious. The burger itself was fresh and juicy. The homemade French onion dip, paired with the American cheese, made for a gooey, finger-licking, delightful bite. The house-made potato chips added a crunchy contrast in texture that was greatly appreciated, as well. The soft potato roll was the perfect selection for housing this unusual, yet, fabulicious creation. On the downside, we suggest that this burger be reserved for dine-in eating. The potato chips topping the Crunchy Burger will become soggy if not eaten in a timely manner; so, if you order this burger, have time to enjoy it while dining in.

Up next was the Gobb Father, The Burger Point’s take on the increasingly popular turkey burger. It consists of fresh, free-range turkey, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, fresh romaine lettuce and tomato, a chipotle aioli and a hearty pretzel roll. No dry turkey here, guys. It was very moist and satisfying. Miss Coretta said, “This burger is one o’clock in the morning good…when you’re having a late night and want a great burger, this is it!” The sweetness of the grilled onions came through, the mushrooms were not overly done (giving them a slight meaty consistency), the veggies were fresh, and the chipotle aioli had the perfect spicy kick. With the combination of these flavor profiles, the Gobb Father was an outstanding turkey burger.

Being a former vegetarian, I always appreciate a properly executed veggie burger. The Burger Point has a veggie burger they proclaim to be The Best Veggie Burger Ever. With a name like that, you know The Black Foodies had to try this sandwich. The patty is made in-house and is potato-based with other veggies and spices, topped with Havarti cheese (semisoft Danish cow’s milk cheese), avocado, chipotle mayo, served on a 100 percent whole wheat bun. This veggie burger was, in the words of Tina Turner, “Simply the best.” It’s not just a top-five veggie burger, but I can say with confidence that this was the best veggie burger I have ever had the pleasure of eating. The patty itself had a smooth, creamy texture. While I feel avocado is food from the gods, the chipotle mayo is what tied this burger altogether, and the whole wheat bun was super-duper fresh. Each bite just melted in my mouth. So, to you vegetarians or those of you who want something lighter than the traditional burger, make your way over to The Burger Point for a life-changing veggie burger experience.

The Burger Point offers a menu item they call Burger Rolls, which is an Asian/American fusion of culinary cultures. It is a Chinese egg roll with a cheeseburger filling. Talk about some good eating – wish we had thought of this idea! The egg roll exterior was crunchy with a nice chewiness to it, and the cheeseburger filling was succulent and juicy with just the right amount of cheddar cheese. The accompanying special dipping sauce was similar to a pickled ranch. Miss Coretta really enjoyed it. While I felt it was okay, I would have preferred a sweet and sour dipping sauce in keeping with the theme of the dish. Dipping sauce aside, these Burger Rolls are an ingenious treat for the tummy.

The Burger Point also does outstanding Wings, with a wide variety of sauces to choose from. And, don’t snooze on their delicious Hand-cut Fries… our favorite being the truffle salt. But, truth be told, it is all about the burgers at this carnivores’ paradise. You can build your own creation from the numerous toppings offered or just order from their impressive menu. The Burger Point is now our go-to spot for burger creativity and yumminess. So, now that you’re pointed in the right direction, make your way over to The Burger Point where all the ingredients are fresh and the burgers definitely on point!

We rank restaurants based on number of kisses (one thru five). One…two…three…four, with five being the best. The Burger Point receives 5 kisses. Check out the video of our review https://youtu.be/HDVIFBm-9tE

The Black Foodies are food bloggers/vloggers and husband and wife of 26 years. FOLLOW us on Instagram and Twitter @theblackfoodies, SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube Channel “The Black Foodies,” where we review restaurants, share recipes, and give cooking tips. https://youtu.be/f1fsSQ24wgQ. Also LIKE us on Facebook and join our Facebook group, “World Wide Black Foodies.”

Lastly, if you have a restaurant you would like The Black Foodies to review, email us at theblackfoodies@gmail.com. One love. . .

