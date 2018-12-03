Temporary Low Water Pressure Issues Prompt Boil Water Advisory

Temporary Low Water Pressure Issues Prompt Boil Water Advisory

The City of Atlanta issued the following alert on temporary low water pressure issues.

Due to a control issue at the Hemphill Pump Station, the Hemphill Zone is experiencing no water and very low pressures throughout the zone.

The Department of Watershed Management has called for immediate water restriction to allow the pressure to rebuild in the system once the pumps are restored to service. A Boil Water Advisory is also in effect.

Additional updates to follow.

