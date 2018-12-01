Nation
HomeNation

Chairman Of Temple University’s Board Slams Marc Lamont Hill For Comments About Israel

More backlash for the professor and activist.

Leave a comment

Activist and author Marc Lamont Hill received backlash after what some are calling controversial comments about Israel. CNN fired him and Temple University originally spoke out saying “he has a constitutionally protected right to express his opinion as a private citizen.” However, now the board chair of Temple  University is speaking out and he is slamming the professor of media studies and urban education

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

Chairman of Temple University’s board Patrick O’Connor, who is also a lawyer, said on CNN, “It should be made clear that no one at Temple is happy with his comments. Free speech is one thing. Hate speech is entirely different.” He continued, “I’m not happy. The board’s not happy. The administration’s not happy. People wanted to fire him right away. We’re going to look at what remedies we have.”

Marc Lamont Hill was tenure so it will be difficult to fire him.

That said, in an email to The Washington Times, Temple University said, “Marc Lamont Hill has been quoted extensively over the last 24 hours. Marc Lamont Hill does not represent Temple University and his views are his own. However, we acknowledge that he has a constitutionally protected right to express his opinion as a private citizen.”

At the United Nations on Wednesday, Hill said in a speech, “We have an opportunity to not just offer solidarity in words but to commit to political action, grassroots action, local action, and international action that will give us what justice requires and that is a free Palestine from the river to the sea.”

He continued, “Contrary to western mythology, Black resistance to American apartheid did not come purely through Gandhi and nonviolence, rather slave revolts and self-defense and tactics otherwise divergent from Dr. King or Mahatma Gandhi were equally important to preserving safety and attaining freedom. If we are to operate in true solidarity with the Palestinian people, we must allow the Palestinian people the same range of opportunity and political possibility.”

See a clip below:

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Chairman Of Temple University’s Board Slams Marc Lamont Hill For Comments About Israel was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 11-28-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close