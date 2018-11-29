The Suspected Actual Gunman In Alabama Mall Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is Arrested

Hoover, Alabama police announced that the fugitive suspect accused in the mall shooting on Thanksgiving night was arrested Thursday in Atlanta.

Authorities identified the suspect as 20-year-old Erron Brown. He was charged with attempted murder, but additional charges are likely.

The police at first wrongfully accused 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. who was shot and killed by a police officer.

NEW mugshot of suspected Galleria shooter Erron Brown from @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/TQzABNNFRi — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) November 29, 2018

A statement from Hoover, a suburb of Birmingham, thanked U.S. Marshal Marty Keely and his Fugitive Task Force for making the arrest Thursday morning at a house in South Fulton County, Georgia.

“This is an important milestone in the continued work to find answers about what happened in last Thursday’s tragic incident. The City continues to cooperate with ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) to understand exactly what happened at the scene where Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr. lost his life and an 18-year-old and 12-year-old were wounded,” the statement added.

An officer shot Bradford while responding to the mall shooting, gunning him down on sight based on instinctive and implicit racial bias.

The mayor of the Alabama town where a cop shot and killed EJ Bradford on Thanksgiving night promised transparency. But his city council seems more preoccupied about guarding against a lawsuit. https://t.co/afJ3R1HDfs #EJBradford pic.twitter.com/chXNmBtn27 — NewsOne (@newsone) November 28, 2018

Police announced immediately after the killing that Bradford was the mall shooter before admitting its avoidable error when it was later found out that Bradford’s gun had not been fired, prompting police to change its story. Some witnesses have said the Army veteran was helping others escape the shooting.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato vowed to share information with the public about the fatal shooting.

“We will be transparent throughout the course of this investigation,” Brocato promised in a statement to the media, adding a plea “for patience” in the ongoing investigation.

Bradford’s family has demanded the release of mall video, witness videos and body camera footage of Bradford’s death.

However, the mayor’s idea of transparency doesn’t include the immediate release of videos. He has said that will have to wait until state investigators grant approval.

