Atlanta City Council Declares a Vacancy in the District 3 Seat, Sets Date for Special Election

The Atlanta City Council held a special called meeting Wednesday to declare a vacancy in the District 3 seat due to the untimely death of Council member Ivory lee Young Jr. Young passed away earlier this month.

A special election to fill the unexpired term of the District 3 seat will be held on March 19, 2019. If necessary, a runoff will be held on April 16, 2019. Qualifying to run for the seat will take place Wednesday, Jan. 23 through Friday, Jan. 25 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at City Hall in the Municipal Clerk’s Office. The qualifying fee is $1809.

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the Council Staff Director was authorized to provide administrative supervision to the District 3 staff until the special election results are certified.

For more information, contact the Office of the Municipal Clerk at 404-330-6031 or email fwebb@atlantaga.gov. The Municipal Clerk’s Office is located at 55 Trinity Avenue, SW Suite 2700.

