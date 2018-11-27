General Manager Colin Hadden: Changes Coming to Illinois Lottery

Last year, Camelot Illinois became the new operator and manager of the Illinois Lottery. And now, patrons can begin to look for many changes to the lottery.

“We are here to revitalize and refresh the Illinois Lottery,” said Colin Hadden, the new general manager. “We want to maximize the returns for the state and operate in a transparenet and socially responsible way….Our overall goal is to attract new clients, new people to play a little….”

Hadden, who served as general manager of the Hossier (Indiana) Lottery prior to coming to Illinois, generated record sales in Indiana. And he’s looking forward to bringing that same type of success to Illinois with the contract that runs 10 years. Hadden said the company is starting off pretty strong, exceeding its goal to increase the net income to the state by 5.7 percent this year.

“Our job is to run the lottery and work with whomever the people of Illinois elect…we are looking forward to working with the new administration.”

Illinois Lottery customers will see new equipment and technology as Camelot Illinois rolls out an estimated $86 million investment. There will be new equipment and new vending machines in every location. They will have a fresher and more modern look and feel. The digital platform will too. The lottery will also introduce a new game where customers can win $1000 a day for life rather than one big top prize.

“This might appeal to a younger player,” Hadden said. “$1,000 a day is quite a lot of money.”

“We want to make sure people play within limits,” Hadden emphasized. “Our whole ethos is around people enjoying it so that it is fun…we say ‘when the fun stops, stop.’”

Also On The Chicago Defender: