Gunman Kills Doctor, Police Officer and Pharmacist at Mercy Hospital

Days before celebrating Thanksgiving, Chicagoans are left reeling over a deadly shooting at Mercy Hospital. On Monday, November 19, a doctor, Tamara O’Neal, was shot and killed by her ex-fiance Juan Lopez, 32. O’Neal was reportedly on her way to work when Lopez approached her in the hospital’s parking lot. Lopez also shot and killed a police officer, Samuel Jimenez, and a resident pharmacist, Dayna Less, who also worked at the hospital.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel held a press conference to talk about the shooting, giving credit to the police offers who handled the situation.

Lopez was also killed in the shooting.

The city is calling for prayers for the families of the victims and domestic violence advocates are asking people to say the slain doctor’s name to remember her life and struggle.

