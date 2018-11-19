Brenda Snipes Quits Working As The Broward County Election Supervisor After The Disastrous Florida Midterms

After 15 years of being the Broward Supervisor of Elections, Brenda Snipes has submitted her resignation. The 75-year-old reportedly wants to spend more time with her family, but she could just be exhausted with Florida elections.
Evelyn Pérez-Verdía, a former communications consultant at Snipes’s office, tweeted, “Dr. Snipes has sent her resignation letter to Tallahassee. Meaning
@RonDeSantisFL will be appointing the new Supervisor of Elections of Broward.” Yep — and this means Republicans will have even more control over botching elections.
Snipes was attacked by Republicans, and even Trump, for her handling of the election. The Washington Post reports, “Broward’s election track record is rocky, marred in the past by mismanagement and improper procedures. Snipes’s handling of the 2018 election was also problematic, particularly in the tight Senate race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican Rick Scott. On election night, Broward failed to report vote totals to the state every 45 minutes, Politico reported. Broward’s recount process took much longer than most of the other Florida counties. Snipes acknowledged over the weekend her office had misplaced more than 2,000 ballots included in the original count.”
Her resignation comes during the debacle of the midterm elections, which many believe Republicans stole from Andrew Gillum and Bill Nelson. On Saturday, Gillum tweeted, “I want to congratulate @RonDeSantisFL on becoming the next Governor of the great state of Florida. My wife R. Jai and I could not be prouder of the way we ran this race. We could not be more thankful to my running mate @ChrisKingFL and his wife Kristen.”
