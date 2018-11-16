The Kingdom Kees to Genius:  Unlocking the Mind of Christ Within You: PART II

This article is an excerpt from Minister Reggie Kee’s recently released book: Common Genius, Uncommon Destiny: Unlocking the Genius within You ; available for purchase at http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/InkWellSpoken (physical flipbook) and www.amazon.com (e-book). Genius, as redefined in this book, is readily accessible to anyone as a non-academic attribute based on a combination of one’s PASSION, TALENT and PURPOSE. Our purpose (or destiny) in life is to identify our God-given talent and apply it to our passion, which is directly tied to what each of us was meant to fix in a world full of brokenness.

“I always wondered why somebody didn’t do something about that, then I realized I AM somebody.”

– Lily Tomlin

Last month’s article delved into understanding that your God-given talent is actually a tailor-made tool for you to address what’s broken in the world. This month, we’d like to explore how you discover what you’re meant to fix in this world as it relates to your passion:

…As it relates to what you will base your entire career on, do not, I repeat, do NOT do what you love. Save love for marriage! When it comes to what you will do in life, I say do what you hate. Here’s why.

Think of something that you hate… not SOMEONE… some THING! Granted, you may hate a type of person which causes you to think of a particular person but try not to put a proper name to it. Just think generically…

…We actually hate whatever is broken in the world that impacts us the most. We fixate on it. We will tell anyone who is willing to listen when something rubs us the wrong way as we point to it saying: “Why won’t someone fix this?!!” If you find yourself complaining about (even going as far as saying that you “hate it with a passion”) and pointing at something in your surroundings that really irks you, you need to know two things about it:

1) It irks God, too.

2) He designed YOU to fix it.

Passion is all about the heart. God’s heart is broken about many things that are out of order in the earth. In fact, He created humankind as the solution to what is broken. The mandate God gave the Adamic race spoke to this directly:

And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth. – Genesis 1:28

God, being the Author of order and not chaos (see 1 Corinthians 14:33), saw the disrepair that the earth had fallen into due to satan being cast into it and set out to restore it from an accursed state of confusion and brokenness.

This is why we were given dominion with the task of subduing everything upon the earth. Furthermore, He has given each of us a piece of His grieving heart to address what it is that needs to be fixed. Our problem is that we’ve grown accustomed to pointing back at the Creator (and other people who we deem more capable) to fix conditions of society when, in fact, each of us has been empowered to contribute to the solution(s) ourselves.

At the end of the day, we should hate what God hates. He hates sin and evil in the world (not people), so that’s what we should be passionate about fixing:

Ye that love the LORD, hate evil: he preserveth the souls of his saints; he delivereth them out of the hand of the wicked. – Psalm 97:10

So with that said… what is YOUR passion?

Reggie and Quiana Kee have known each other for over 20 years and were married in 2004. They were licensed to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ in 2015 at the Kingdom Advancement Center in Elgin, Ill., where they currently reside. They have two children and are the co-founders of Ink Well Spoken and Manu Forti Ministries, which serve as the marketplace and faith-based programs for their motivational speaking initiatives.”

