Attorney Lee Merritt Blasts The White Officer Who Killed Jemel Roberson

A white police officer’s implicit racial bias is to blame for the shooting death of a Black security guard in a shoot-first-ask-questions-later approach in suburban Chicago over the weekend, one of the attorneys representing the victim’s family. Jemel Roberson was killed trying to subdue a gunman when the cop shooting happened.
“We expect [law enforcement] to come into a situation and assess, and take in all the facts before escalating to deadly force,” Lee Merritt told Don Lemon on CNN Wednesday night.
See Also: Cover-up? Police Narrative Of Jemel Roberson’s Killing Contradicts Eyewitnesses’
Roberson was working security on Sunday at a nightclub in Robbins, Illinois, when a gunman opened fire inside the nightclub. He apprehended the gunman outside the bar when a Midlothian police officer, responding to a report about gunfire, shot and killed the Roberson, who was armed and licensed to carry a gun.
“He had somebody on the ground with his knee in back, with his gun in his back like, ‘Don’t move,’” witness Adam Harris told WGN-TV. “Everybody was screaming out, ‘Security!’ He was a security guard. And they still did their job, and saw a Black man with a gun, and basically killed him.”
On Tuesday, the Illinois State Police released a report that contradicted what several witnesses have said. Investigators claimed that the still unidentified officer ordered Roberson to drop his weapon and that Roberson was wearing “plain black clothing with no markings readily identifying him as a security guard.”
Contrary to the report, Roberson “was marked three times over” with the word security, Merritt said. He wore a black cap, vest and jacket with the word security written in white letters, the attorney underscored.
“Investigators claim ‘all the shooter saw was black.’ That is exactly the problem. It seems all cops ever see is black,” Merritt tweeted.
The lawyer also pointed out that witnesses yelled to the officer that Roberson was a security guard.
“Before he had an opportunity to react, this officer escalated the situation to a deadly force situation,” he added.
SEE ALSO:
Jussie Smollett Said ‘F*ck No!’ To His Character On ‘Empire’ Having A White Boyfriend
Busted! Police Give White Women A Free Pass On Wearing Hoodies But Kicked Out Black Men
49 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
49 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Jemel Roberson, 261 of 49
2. DeAndre Ballard, 232 of 49
3. Botham Shem Jean, 263 of 49
4. Antwon Rose Jr., 174 of 49
5. Robert Lawrence White, 415 of 49
6. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 6 of 49
7. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 7 of 49
8. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 8 of 49
9. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 9 of 49
10. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 10 of 49
11. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 11 of 49
12. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 12 of 49
13. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 13 of 49
14. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 14 of 49
15. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 15 of 49
16. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 16 of 49
17. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 17 of 49
18. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 18 of 49
19. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 19 of 49
20. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 20 of 49
21. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 21 of 49
22. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 22 of 49
23. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 23 of 49
24. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 24 of 49
25. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 25 of 49
26. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 26 of 49
27. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 27 of 49
28. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 28 of 49
29. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 29 of 49
30. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 30 of 49
31. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 31 of 49
32. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 32 of 49
33. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 33 of 49
34. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 34 of 49
35. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 35 of 49
36. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 36 of 49
37. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 37 of 49
38. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 38 of 49
39. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 39 of 49
40. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 40 of 49
41. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 41 of 49
42. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 42 of 49
43. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 43 of 49
44. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 44 of 49
45. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 45 of 49
46. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 46 of 49
47. Stephon Clark, 2247 of 49
48. Danny Ray Thomas, 3448 of 49
49. DeJuan Guillory, 2749 of 49
Attorney Lee Merritt Blasts The White Officer Who Killed Jemel Roberson was originally published on newsone.com