CP Around Town: Honoring Men, Women and Students

*We didn’t get to publish all of the pictures in this week’s (Nov. 14-20, 2018) CP Around Town column; please see some of the highlights of the week below

The Monarch Awards Foundation, Inc. 35th Monarch Awards Gala: “A Tribute to Black Men, A Royal Affair” was held at the Hyatt Regency Chicago and honored eight dynamic men. The wonderful Ms. Tonya Francisco, WGN 9 and Co-Anchor of the Weekend Morning News and also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. served as mistress of ceremonies. The event featured entertainment by Simone Green a vocalist who will knock you off your feet and Jay Brown who rocked the house. The Monarch Awards Foundation is a charitable organization of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. XI Nu Omega Chapter.

The Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Upsilon Sigma Chapter, Incorporated held their 55th Annual Carnation Ball and Crescent Moon Awards Dinner at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel. The House Board Chairman was Bro. Lester L. Wright and there were sixteen awardees for the Class of 2018. Honorees included: Sheree D. Butler; Attorney Leslie D. Davis; Helen Dumas; Elaine J. Gamble; Dr. Marva Smith; Justice Shelvin Louise Marie Hall; Attorney Erica M. Kirkwood; Latoya Linberg; Mary Lee McGhee; Michelle Porter Norman; Wenona E Rhodes; Jacqueline Wheeler; Madam Jann Bennett Williams; Barbara M. Louis Young; Audrey Lee Saunders; Catherine Brown M

Honoree Mrs. Janus Bennett Williams accepting her award from Rev. Bro. Stanley Buford and Bro. Lester L. Wright of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Upsilon Sigma Chapter, Inc. Celebrating her “Lifetime Achievement Award presentation are her son Kenneth Bennett and grandsons Taylor and Chancelor Bennett “Chance the Rapper”. Photo by: Darryl Earl

The Annual Fall Scholarship Luncheon and Fashion Show was presented at the Doubletree Hotel, Alsip by Ellana’s Boutique. Owner and fashion coordinator Ella Flagg-Duke honored outstanding members of the community and awarded seven scholarships to high school seniors: Rokendra Austin; Kiara Brantley; Lyndsey Crump; Marcie Leigh De Loach; Hope Victoria Hom; Christian Nielsen and Omar D. Smith. The fashion show commentator was the awesome Debra Crossley. Ellana’s Boutique is located at 7511 South Cottage Grove Ave. 773-846-8221

