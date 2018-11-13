NEWS ROUND-UP: Abrams Campaign Files Lawsuit to Protect the Rights of Absentee and Provisional Ballot Voters

The state Democratic Party

asking a federal judge to tell counties they must count ballots rejected for what the party says were “arbitrary reasons.” […] Let’s get back to the Kemp name-calling: i.e., referring to Abrams as a “disgrace to democracy” and some sort of electoral burglar.

That’s not the patient language of a campaign that’s comfortable in its victory. Confidence does not shine through in that kind of phrasing.

We can rule out some motives. As the Florida governor’s contest has reminded us, concessions are not binding. They are political statements, not legal ones. Nor, we hope, is this about Kemp wanting to be addressed as “governor-elect” in the media for the next eight weeks. If he’s due the title, that will come soon enough.[…] Kemp’s not trying to persuade Abrams to concede. He’s trying to make sure that his own people don’t stand down — and that hers do.