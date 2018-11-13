Abrams Campaign on Arrest of State Senator Nikema Williams: “Charges Should Be Dropped Immediately”

T he Abrams for Governor Campaign responded to State Senator Nikema Williams’ arrest at the State Capitol while demanding that every vote be counted. State Senator Williams stood peacefully next to her consistuents, supporting the demands that their voices must be heard. Campaign Manager Lauren Groh-Wargo released the following statement:

“Shamefully, State Senator Nikema Williams was arrested while doing the job she swore an oath to do, standing in solidarity with her constituents to support the core values of our democracy and demand that every Georgia vote be counted. The charges against Senator Williams should be dropped immediately.”

Abrams Campaign on Arrest of State Senator Nikema Williams

