Black Republican DA Who Was Voted Out Wants To Stay On The Botham Jean Case

District Attorney Faith Johnson, who is a Black, Republican woman, has been widely criticized for her handling of the Botham Shem Jean case. Even though she was voted out by a landslide, losing to retired judge John Creuzot, she is bizarrely asking to stay on the Jean case.

According to Fox 4 in Dallas, Johnson said, “We are still proceeding with that case. And by the way, that case is going to the grand jury very soon. I want the opportunity to bring the indictment. It happened under my watch, and I think that’s very significant that I take this case to the grand jury.”

Johnson staying on the case will be difficult being that she will no loner be the DA and Creuzot has already said he will be push for murder, not manslaughter, for 30-year-old police officer Amber Guyger who fatally shot Jean in his own home over two months ago.

Last week, District Attorney-elect Creuzot told NBC in Dallas, “I don’t know any police reports. I don’t know any forensic reports, but based on what I have seen, manslaughter is an inappropriate charge, based on the circumstances as I understand them. Once I get in there and I get everything in front of me and it appears the most appropriate charge is murder, then that’s the charge we will go forward with.” He also said, “anything less than murder deviates from Dallas County precedent.”

There have been countless “mistakes” made in the case against Guyger, from never searching Guyger’s apartment to claiming Botham Jean was a pothead to protesters being in jail longer than Guyger was.

Johnson lost to Creuzot by over 20 points, and she was only in office for 22 months. Hopefully, Creuzot can deliver justice for the Jean family.

