Bulls snag 99-98 W over Cavs

Posted November 10, 2018
#TheBIGSTV Cavs (1-10) v Bulls (3-9) Ryan Arcidiacono gets the start over Cam Payne…says a lot about what the staff thinks of their respective play so far! Let's get this W! (And we've birthed @ZachLaVine a new nickname) #BullsNation #SeeRED #ItsUS pic.twitter.com/RfLPCqU3NS
— #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) November 11, 2018
#TheBIGSUPDATE #FreddyHoi says this was the best game of this season for @ZachLaVine as far as making the easy/right play! "We worked a lot on some execution things in that 1st quarter. If we could sustain that for 48 mins we could be a solid team. It's a big area we can grow in. pic.twitter.com/WUCcgZ1kGe
— #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) November 11, 2018
#TheBIGSTV Postgame wrap with your playa partner…Bulls 99 Cavs 98 FINAL…the guys ALMOST let the Cavs get win #2…NOT TONIGHT! #BullsNation #SeeRED #ItsUS #2Fingers ✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/8Fg7W1XIli
— #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) November 11, 2018
Sign Up Now For The Chicago Defender Digital Daily Newsletter!