VIEWPOINTS: Many Questions Remain Before Kemp’s Self-Coronation

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who has declared victory in the gubernatorial race says he is stepping down as the state’s top election official at 11:59 am Thursday to begin his transition to governor, he said in a press conference.News outlets like ABC News have not projected a winner in the race between Kemp and Abrams, because the race falls within a margin of 1 percentage point and due to the concerns about errors in the vote tabulation or possible outstanding votes still to be counted. In Georgia, a winning candidate needs to clear 50 percent plus one to avoid a runoff. In this case, while Kemp leads Abrams 51 percent to 48 percent, he is not more than 1 percentage point away from breaking 50 percent.

Today, the Democratic Party of Georgia released a list of some of the outstanding questions that remain in the election:

Why is Brian Kemp rushing to declare himself the winner even as additional votes come in that could change the outcome?

Why is Brian Kemp rushing to declare himself the winner after pledging to count remaining votes on yesterday morning?

How regularly will Brian Kemp continue to update the results page of his website as additional votes come in, even if those results are not positive for him?

Why has Brian Kemp not made the county breakdown of provisional ballots available to the media, as he is required to do?

What additional information is Candidate Brian Kemp receiving from Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s office that is not being shared with the media?

What direction has Brian Kemp given to counties to make sure that their initial, likely incomplete counts are accurate when certified by counties next week?

Why is Brian Kemp disenfranchising military of overseas voters by not counting their votes before prematurely declaring himself the victor?

Why is Brian Kemp disenfranchising many voters who filled emergency ballots due to the 16-year old machines he kept in place before prematurely declaring himself the victor?

Why is Brian Kemp disenfranchising voters who were given provisional ballots because their names were mistakenly left off the rolls before prematurely declaring himself the victor?

Why is Nathan Deal disenfranchising Dougherty County voters by not allowing the county additional time to process ballots following Hurricane Michael?

How many hours this week has Brian Kemp spent making sure all votes are counted?

If the vote margin continues, as it has in the past 36 hours, to move toward runoff and recount territory, will Brian Kemp retract his self-coronation?

VIEWPOINTS: Many Questions Remain Before Kemp’s Self-Coronation was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Chicago Defender: