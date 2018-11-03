Bulls fall to Rockets 96-88

Posted November 3, 2018
#TheBIGSTV Rockets (2-5) v Bulls (2-7) First team to 3 wins! Let's get this W! #BullsNation #SeeRED #ItsUS pic.twitter.com/8QWH9F5xvu
— #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) November 4, 2018
#TheBIGSUPDATE The Bulls did a good job holding the Rockets under 100 but still came away with a 96-88 L to move them to 2-8 on this young season. "We had 3 good quarters and 1 bad quarter-a really bad quarter. To hold this team under 100 will give u a chance. Mindless turnovers pic.twitter.com/eGDuuKrmJY
— #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) November 4, 2018
Rockets 96 #Bulls 88 FINAL…the one & only @C4DUNK touched down with the guys to chop it up about the Bulls falling to 2-8 on the season…turnovers killed and it was a 3rd quarter to forget but the squad did put up a fight…#BullsNation #SeeRED…#ItsUS… #TheBIGStv pic.twitter.com/FPgr8yPddF
— #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) November 4, 2018
