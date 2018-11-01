Bulls show grit but fall in a 108-107 thriller vs Denver

Nuggets 108-Bulls 107

UNITED Center– They say there are no moral victories in proffesional sports but Wednesday night’s 108-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets is about as close as you can get to one. The Bulls got punched in the mouth Monday by the Golden State Warriors but they showed plenty of life against the Nuggets in a game that came down to the very last seconds. In the end, a Paul Milsap offesnive rebound and putback gave Denver a lead with less than a second remaining on the clock and the Bulls dropped to 2-6 on the season.

Play of the game – Obviously it was Paul Milsap’s offensive rebound/put back after bodying Justin Holiday under the basket with .1 secs left to give Denver the 1 point win. Great effort by the guys but we’ve gotta find a way to win that game.

1 Thing I Liked- The team showed a MUCH BETTER EFFORT than the one they displayed against Golden State on Monday against the 2nd best team in the western conference. Wendell Carter showed great promise as an anchor of the defense.

1 Thing I Didn’t Like- Zach getting to the clutch and bailing the defense out with a tough shot. This is maybe the 3rd time the game came down to the final possession and Zach either takes a tough contested shot or doesn’t get a shot off at all. Drive to the RACK!

Watch #TheBIGS discuss the Bulls 108-107 loss to Denver live from the “UC” below

#TheBIGSTV Nuggets 108 Bulls 107 FINAL Postgame wrap with your playa partners…much better effort today but gotta find a way to pull that W out…great job by Wendell holding his own v Jokic. AND OH YEAH…#TheGreatPoohdini #RoseGOD #50Popper #CareerHigh #ForAllTheSneakDissers pic.twitter.com/nY5h70cUtr — #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) November 1, 2018

